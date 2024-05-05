Vanessa Lachey apologizes to NCIS: Hawai’i cast and crew for not getting a proper goodbye

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey posted a heartfelt message on social media expressing her latest thoughts about the show getting canceled.

She even apologized to the cast and crew for not getting a proper goodbye and revisited a place in Hawai’i where she filmed the first episode.

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons, opting to go in a different direction for the 2024-2025 television season.

Fans tried to save the NCIS spin-off with a petition, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

NCIS: Origins has taken over the Monday night timeslot on the new fall schedule.

At least previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i will remain available for streaming on Paramount+.

Vanessa Lachey shares a message from Hawai’i

“As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to her again [the ocean]… what do we do now….(please protect us all) She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out,’ Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post.

She added, “You see… we aren’t meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time. We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer. I’m wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go.”

It was a kind note by Vanessa to ask for the best for her cast and crew. She then shared some apologies for the sudden ending of her hit show.

“I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!” she glowingly stated.

“Love Always, Your Sweet Jane,” Vanessa closed the message.

More news from the NCIS Universe

Here is why CBS stated that NCIS: Hawai’i was ending. It’s not what fans hoped to hear, especially since the show was winning its timeslot on Monday evenings.

The series finale airs on Monday, May 6 at 10/9c. It is the second part of the finale, so fans should watch part one first. That first installment is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Season 21 of NCIS ends earlier that evening, and a cast member stated that “no character is safe.” Here’s some info on the NCIS season finale.

A new season of NCIS: Sydney is also arriving soon. The Australian-based spin-off will hit the CBS schedule on Friday nights this winter.

Below is an image that Vanessa Lachey shared from the first day of filming the latest season.

NCIS: Hawai’i ends May 6 on CBS.