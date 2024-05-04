NCIS cast teases acronym means ‘no character is safe’ during season finale

The NCIS Season 21 finale arrives on May 6, and it’s slated to be a big one.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, we are heading toward a cliffhanger for one of the primary characters.

But some new statements from one of the NCIS stars teased that the acronym for the show (NCIS) stands for “no character is safe.”

“They shouldn’t just be worried about Gary Cole, they should worry about a lot of characters. No character is safe, that’s what NCIS stands for, I think,” actor Brian Dietzen said on the red carpet for CBS’ Fall Schedule Celebration in Hollywood.

“I’ll tell you this, Gary Cole and Katrina Law knock it out of the park in this episode. There are a lot of things that are going to be happening, not just the danger that our characters are put through, but also dynamics that are going to be shifting,” Dietzen also told Deadline.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gary Cole plays Agent Alden Parker, and Katrina Law plays Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast. They each joined the cast as replacements for long-time characters.

As a reminder, the NCIS season finale airs on Monday, May 6 at 9/8c.

Full episode synopsis for NCIS Season 21, Episode 10

“Parker and Knight discover three bodies on an old Navy ship that’s about to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef, when they’re suddenly locked inside by a mysterious figure. Also, Vance offers Knight a unique opportunity,” reads the full NCIS synopsis for Reef Madness (NCIS Season 21, Episode 10).

The TV promo for the NCIS season finale

Below is the TV promo running on CBS for the upcoming NCIS season finale. The drama is raised a notch. With several characters facing peril, fans may have to hold their breath on Monday night.

More NCIS news

Here is info on the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale. Only one new episode remains on the CBS schedule.

A petition to save NCIS: Hawai’i was created, but it will be tough sledding ahead for the fans.

CBS has also released its full 2024-2025 primetime schedule. This showcases when shows will air each night, and which programs are returning for new seasons.

NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney are on the new schedule, giving fans something to look forward to next fall. NCIS Season 22 was also ordered at CBS – so the show can safely end on a cliffhanger this season.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the first season of NCIS: Sydney and previous NCIS: Hawai’i episodes from this winter and spring.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.