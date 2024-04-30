NCIS: Hawai’i releases series finale promo

There’s only one episode left for NCIS: Hawai’i. Part one of the season finale aired on Monday night, with part two coming on May 6.

Unfortunately, the season finale has now become the series finale. CBS has canceled NCIS: Hawaii after three seasons.

A fan petition was created to save the show, but it could be a rough road ahead to resurrect the NCISverse drama.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 9 ended on a cliffhanger, so fans should watch that one before the series finale.

That episode and all previous NCIS: Hawai’i episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

As for the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale, it looks to pack a punch when it arrives after the NCIS Season 21 finale.

TV promo for the final episode of NCIS: Hawai’i

“Following a devastating ambush with a deadly bioweapon, the NCIS team must track down a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again, on the conclusion of the two-part third season finale,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 10.

This episode is called Divided We Conquer. It arrives on Monday, May 6.

Below is the TV promo for the May 6 NCIS: Hawai’i episode. Hopefully, the fans will be successful in their goal of saving the show. That way, it won’t be the final episode.

We also expect some teaser clips to be released in the coming days that showcase what the team has to deal with during its final case.

More news from the NCIS world

Vanessa Lachey shared her reaction to the show being canceled. She echoed the sentiment many fans have been feeling about the news.

Saying that fans are “gutted” and “blindsided” by NCIS: Hawai’i getting canceled is an understatement. And many fans are confused about why so many new NCIS shows are coming out if Hawai’i has to end.

NCIS has been renewed for Season 22. New episodes will debut during the 2024-2025 television season.

CBS will also debut NCIS: Origins in the fall. This new prequel show is set in 1991 and covers earlier days at NCIS. It will feature younger versions of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks.

NCIS: Origins just announced who plays Gibbs’ dad on the show. It’s a good choice, even though fans may struggle to see a new actor playing that part.

Paramount+ also has a new NCIS spin-off debuting soon, but fans must wait until the first episodes roll out.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.