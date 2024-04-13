NCIS spin-off start date will force fans to have patience

It will be a long wait until the first NCIS: Europe episode arrives.

That’s the unofficial name some NCIS fans gave the new spin-off featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

The name does fit, as it’s an NCIS show in Europe, leading to a very fitting possible name. But CBS hasn’t announced what they are calling it yet.

Since it’s easier to keep calling it that as a point of reference, it’s what we will do for the rest of this article.

NCIS: Europe tells the continued stories of NCIS agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David. One chapter in their overseas lives will be examined in the first season of the new series.

Tony and Ziva are raising their daughter (Tali) in Paris. When Tony’s security company gets attacked, the family flees through Europe. Thus making this the first mobile NCIS series.

Production on the new NCIS spin-off

Filming for NCIS: Europe hasn’t even begun. It was previously reported that production would start in the Summer of 2024, indicating work is still underway on casting and scripts.

It was a fun tease to have Tony return for the Ducky tribute episode of NCIS, especially with how long it has been since the character was on the show. It led to some fun moments on the set and hinted more are coming.

CBS hasn’t announced when the first episode of the new NCIS spin-off will arrive, but it won’t be soon. Filming this summer means episodes won’t be ready for the early fall months.

The new NCIS spin-off could become a winter show for fans to enjoy while the other programs are on breaks. Hopefully, the plan isn’t to film soon and then delay release until Summer 2025.

Unfortunately, we all have to wait for confirmation from the network. In the meantime, Michael Weatherly is getting in shape to star in the new drama.

