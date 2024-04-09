NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i season finale dates announced

Many NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans may be in for a shock. Today, CBS announced that the current seasons are close to ending.

The NCISverse celebrated April 8 with a primetime special about the first 1,000 episodes. This includes content from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

It’s a huge milestone for the franchise, and many new episodes are still coming- just not this spring.

As a reminder, two Hollywood strikes caused delays in production for most scripted shows. This means shorter seasons for the hit dramas.

NCIS Season 21 has only 10 episodes, with the seventh airing on April 15. That’s the night the franchise debuts its 1,000th NCIS episode.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 also has only 10 episodes, and Vanessa Lachey recently celebrated filming ending.

When are the season finales for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i?

CBS announced that the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i season finales will air on Monday, May 6.

That might seem soon, and it is. We have less than a month until the NCIS shows go on another long summer hiatus.

There is some slight bad news floating around as well. CBS has not officially renewed NCIS or NCIS: Hawai’i.

We can presume that the shows will return for new episodes during the 2024-2025 television season, but as of the writing of this article, no announcement has been made.

At least fans can continue streaming past episodes from all the shows by streaming them on Paramount+. That includes past content from NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

More news from the NCIS Universe

CBS and Paramount+ are producing two new shows. A new prequel show called NCIS: Origins will debut in the fall.

NCIS: Origins tells stories from 1991 with a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks leading the team. It opens the door for fresh content, and Mark Harmon is the narrator.

A new spin-off show featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo is also coming soon. They will reprise their roles as NCIS agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David. It also creates a situation where other notable characters could return during those episodes.

It sure would be fun if Mark Harmon returned for some episodes as Gibbs in that new spin-off show fans have dubbed NCIS: Europe. Stay tuned to find out if it happens.

As a reminder, previous episodes from NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs at 9/8 and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9 Monday on CBS.