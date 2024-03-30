NCIS reveals what Episode 1,000 is about, teases another returning character

The 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise is coming up, and we finally have a full synopsis.

This will be the 1,000th episode across all NCIS shows, including the spin-offs like Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Hawai’i.

It’s a big event for the franchise, and they even celebrated it on the NCIS set with a big cake.

Chris O’Donnell was on hand for that day. He used to play G. Callen on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast and his presence led to rumors about a guest star appearance.

Actor Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee) shared a set photo that revealed someone special returning to the NCIS cast. It will be a nice treat, but that’s not the only familiar face we will see on the big night.

Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye on NCIS: LA) and Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i) also appear in Episode 1,000.

NCIS synopsis for the 1,000th episode revealed

The milestone episode of NCIS debuts on Monday, April 15. It is called A Thousand Yards, and the title references how far the franchise has come.

“NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS,” reads the full synopsis from CBS.

The episode will reference the death of the director’s wife, Jackie Vance. Paula Newsome played Jackie, who died in Season 10 during the assassination of Eli David.

Despite dealing with her death, Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) stayed on the job. Now, he has to address those life choices with his estranged son, Jared.

Jared Vance is the younger brother of Kayla Vance. The brother and sister are recipients of The Leroy Jethro Gibbs Scholarship Fund.

As a reminder, April 15 is the arrival date for this big episode.

Below is an image from the episode featuring Vance and his son.

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance and Spence Moore II as Jared Vance on NCIS Season 21. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The NCIS Universe has been busy

NCIS: Sydney has been renewed by CBS. The Australian spin-off gets a second season, with new episodes coming in the 2024-2025 television season. The biggest part of the announcement is that the new episodes will air on CBS.

NCIS: Origins has also added a new cast member. This prequel show will focus on young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks. It takes place in 1991, providing some runway for free stories about these fan-favorite characters.

Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce NCIS: Origins, even though he isn’t scheduled to play Gibbs on screen.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.