NCIS spoilers: Sean Murray shares set photos featuring a returning character

NCIS Season 21 is still filming upcoming episodes, with the season finale slated to air this spring.

Despite this being a shortened season due to the Hollywood strikes, NCIS is about to have a monumental event.

NCIS will soon debut the 1,000th episode of an NCIS program (counting all its spin-offs). This is a big deal for the franchise.

That big episode is reportedly slated to arrive on Monday, April 15, with plenty of fanfare from CBS expected.

To take a franchise to 1000 episodes and beyond is extremely impressive, and there are no signs of the NCIS Universe slowing down.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was recently revealed that Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David are getting an NCIS spin-off. The stars (Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo) will be filming soon.

Sean Murray shares some NCIS spoilers from the set

“A couple #BST shots from the set of #NCIS :) cya Mondays 9pm on @cbstv & @paramountplus,” Sean captioned two NCIS set photos.

We assume he meant to say “BTS” instead of “BST” to denote these are behind-the-scenes images.

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias C. Fornell (played by Joe Spano) is featured in the images. It appears he is back to help with a new case, and it should be fun having him in episodes again.

It’s odd to have NCIS episodes featuring Fornell that don’t also include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), but we will take what we can get.

Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) also appear in these scenes with McGee and Fornell.

More news from NCIS

NCIS is on a hiatus for a while, but more new episodes will debut this spring. Unfortunately, this is also a shortened installment, with only 10 episodes scheduled for NCIS Season 21.

CBS recently released the name of the new actor playing Gibbs. He will star in the new prequel show called NCIS: Origins.

Mark Harmon is back to narrate and produce the new NCIS drama, but he isn’t scheduled to be on screen. As for the rumor mill, it never stops stating that he could play Gibbs again.

The bosses at NCIS recently explained why Mark didn’t return for the Ducky tribute episode. It saddened many fans, but the plans for his character make sense.

Below is a fun video that cast members recorded to help spur further interest in NCIS Season 21. The drama also continues to be a ratings hit on Monday nights.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.