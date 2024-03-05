NCIS: Origins cast adds a new Gibbs

The NCIS Universe has its new Gibbs.

A new NCIS spin-off debuts this fall that will tell stories from the earlier days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The downside for some fans is that Mark Harmon won’t star in the show, even though he does have extensive involvement.

While Mark won’t appear on screen, he will narrate and executive produce NCIS: Origins.

Mark’s son Sean is also involved in the project. Sean played Gibbs during several flashback episodes of NCIS.

Now we know who will play the (new) younger version of Gibbs.

NCIS: Origins adds Austin Stowell as Gibbs

It has been confirmed that actor Austin Stowell will star as Gibbs on NCIS: Origins.

The news comes from CBS Studios and ends months of speculation from fans.

As a reminder, NCIS: Origins begins in 1991 when Gibbs and Mike Franks work at a Camp Pendleton office.

Gibbs and Franks were an exciting duo to watch on NCIS, partly because of the actors playing the characters.

Hopefully, this new prequel series can bring the same grit and realism to the small screen.

Who is Austin Stowell from NCIS: Origins?

Austin Stowell has been involved in various television and movie projects.

He appeared in 17 episodes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Jesse, which was likely considered his big break.

Austin also guest-starred in a 2010 NCIS: Los Angeles episode as Marine Corporal Andrew Peterson, so that’s an interesting bit of trivia.

His film work includes Bridge of Spies as Francis Gary Powers, Whiplash as Ryan, and Battle of the Sexes as Larry King.

Recently, Austin has been seen in four episodes of Three Women as Aidan, six episodes of A Friend of the Family as Pete Walsh, and four episodes of Keep Breathing as Sam.

Austin can be seen relaxing with his dog in the photo below.

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS: Origins isn’t the only new show coming soon.

A new spin-off featuring Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo is also in the works. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have confirmed they are returning to play these characters from the original NCIS.

Here is everything you should know about NCIS: Europe.

These shows will be in addition to NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. It is expected that CBS will renew the Monday night dramas very soon.

Here’s how fans can watch the two new NCIS shows

Previous episodes for NCIS and the other spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.