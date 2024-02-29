A new NCIS spin-off announced for Tony and Ziva

CBS and Paramount+ just made a huge NCIS announcement.

A new NCIS spin-off focusing on Tony and Ziva is coming soon.

Paramount+ has ordered the new series, with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo starring as the lead characters.

Having CBS Studios expand the NCIS Universe further is a treat for fans.

Michael and Cote left NCIS to focus on other things, with Michael moving over to his new show, Bull.

Michael also returned for the Ducky tribute episode as NCIS honored David McCallum after his death.

A big hint that more might be coming from Michael was when he teased that he wasn’t finished with his character just yet.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo speak about the new project

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” Michael and Cote told Deadline.

“The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘Tiva’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!” the duo added.

This new chapter will tell stories from their point of view in a fresh new setting. Tony left NCIS to take care of their daughter after it appeared that Ziva had died. But NCIS fans later learned she had faked her death. The trio is now together in Europe, opening the door for new drama.

“Tiva is back! Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will start in a new NCIS series coming exclusively to Paramount+ 🤩,” reads the announcement from Paramount+.

What is the new NCIS show called?

The new project is called NCIS: Europe.

The show’s premise is that Tony’s security company gets attacked, and the family must go on the run in Europe.

Could this lead to interactions with more NCIS characters from the past? It’s certainly possible. Wouldn’t it be fun for Mark Harmon to guest star as Leroy Jethro Gibbs surfaces to help his former protege?

More details about the project and when it will premiere will likely come soon from Paramount+.

Previous episodes of NCIS featuring Ziva and Tony are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.