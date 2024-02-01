NCIS: Origins: Everything you need to know about the new NCIS series and the Gibbs return

NCIS fans get to enjoy a new show this fall on CBS.

The announcement was made that a prequel series focusing on Gibbs and Franks was ordered.

It was additionally revealed that Mark Harmon will be deeply involved. His son (Sean Harmon) is also attached to the show.

Provided NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i get renewed, that will mean three NCIS dramas airing in the fall on CBS.

It’s unclear whether or not NCIS: Syndey will get a second season. If the show is renewed, it may become a Paramount+ show airing in the summer on CBS.

The good news is that the NCIS Universe remains very strong, and the network is ready to bank on a brand-new show.

What is the premise of NCIS: Origins?

NCIS: Origins is a prequel series that takes place in 1991. It will tell stories about a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Aaron Franks.

Seeing Gibbs and Franks when they were younger could be a treat for NCIS fans. Franks will be shown as the team leader as they work from an NCIS Camp Pendelton office.

Mark Harmon will narrate the series, providing his voice likely for the opening of each new episode. He may wrap up each episode with additional narration.

Mark will also serve as one of the executive producers, much like he is with NCIS. He is joined by Sean, Gina Lucita Monreal, and David J. North. Gina and David were NCIS writers for ten years, and David is currently co-showrunner and executive producer on NCIS.

It might have worked well to have Sean take on the role of Gibbs in the series, as he has done it during flashback episodes of NCIS. The new show is going in a different direction and working to cast the perfect Gibbs.

When does NCIS: Origins begin?

NCIS: Origins is slated to premiere in the 2024-2025 television season on CBS. The network has already ordered the series and will slot it into one of the primetime slots in the fall.

CBS has not announced what night NCIS: Origins will air, but it might fit as a lead-in to NCIS on Monday nights at 8/7c. Would airing three NCIS programs on Monday nights be too much for viewers?

NCIS: Origins debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.