NCIS spoilers: Everything you need to know about the Ducky tribute

NCIS spoilers reveal details about the upcoming episode that honors Ducky.

David McCallum played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for years.

However, the veteran actor passed away while NCIS was on hiatus, and the show plans to celebrate his character.

David passed away in September 2023 at 90 years old. He was surrounded by family members in New York when it happened.

Ducky stepped away from being the Medical Examiner on the show, allowing Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) a shot.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But Ducky would still surface now and then to help with cases. He was also a part of the penultimate episode of last season.

When is the Ducky tribute episode of NCIS?

The Ducky storyline will take place during NCIS Season 21, Episode 2. It airs on Monday, February 19 on CBS.

“And true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team,” Monsters and Critics reported previously.

What is the Ducky tribute episode about?

Brian Dietzen wrote the NCIS episode airing on February 19.

Having the man who played Ducky’s longtime assistant and friend was a good choice.

“Brian shed tears writing it; the cast and crew shed tears shooting it,” NCIS writer and co-showrunner David J. North North told TV Insider.

The episode will reveal that Ducky was secretly working on a case where he needed to clear someone’s name. The team takes over to honor their late friend and colleague.

“The case was important to Dr. Mallard. In [investigating it], they’re going to relive their memories of a coworker and a man who meant so very much to them,” North stated.

To solve the case, the NCIS team will ask themselves, “What would Ducky do?”

More news from the NCIS Universe

A sneak peek at the NCIS season premiere is available here. CBS dropped the clip to create buzz for the new season.

It teases that Agent Nick Torres is in hot water after what may or may not have happened after the credits rolled on the Season 20 finale.

Michael Weatherly has also teased a return to the NCIS cast. Could he play Agent Anthony DiNozzo again?

The NCIS Season 21 premiere arrives on February 12 and airs ahead of the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere that same night.

LL Cool J plays a big part in the new season as he continues playing his character (Agent Sam Hanna) in the NCIS Universe.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.