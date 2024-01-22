NCIS sneak peek released for Season 21 premiere

An NCIS sneak peek has been released for the upcoming season premiere.

This is the first footage from NCIS Season 21, raising some intriguing questions.

Agent Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) gets arrested during a scene in the NCIS offices.

The footage may have ties to what happened in the season finale last spring.

Did Torres go through with his plan for revenge? Or is he being framed?

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We will find out when the first new episode of NCIS debuts on Monday, February 12.

A sneak peek for the NCIS Season 21 premiere

Two Hollywood strikes and a long summer hiatus caused delays in the production of the new NCIS season. But the cast and crew are back to work, and now it is almost time to debut the new episodes.

Below is the first clip CBS has released for the new season. It comes from NCIS Season 21, Episode 1, which debuts on February 12.

Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is seen running through the office as the FBI detains Torres.

“You wanna tell me what you’re doing, Colfax?” Parker barks at the FBI agent.

“I think the handcuffs give it away,” he responds to an angry Parker.

“Hey, Nick! Whatever this is, we’re gonna get it straightened out, okay?” Parker shouts to Nick as he is being loaded into an elevator.

“First Gibbs. Now, this one? You always stick up for the wrong people, Alden,” the FBI agent chides Parker.

See the rest of the scene play out in the clip below.

More news from the NCIS Universe

Here are more details about the NCIS season premiere. As a reminder, it arrives on Monday, February 12.

A former NCIS star made a noteworthy revelation. It got the fans buzzing on social media.

Michael Weatherly teased a return to play DiNozzo again. Michael used to star as Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the hit CBS drama, but he moved on to try out new projects, including starring on Bull.

The NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere debuts later on that same evening.

LL Cool J has joined the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. He is reprising the role of Agent Sam Hanna – the same role he played on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for years.

Footage from the NCIS: Sydney season finale was also released. It gives fans an idea of what the team deals with in the final Season 1 episode.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on CBS.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.