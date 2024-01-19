NCIS rumors: Michael Weatherly has plans for DiNozzo

An NCIS return for Michael Weatherly has been teased again.

The former NCIS star likes keeping fans on their toes and did so again with a recent social media post.

Michael played NCIS Agent Anthony DiNozzo for years but left the show before Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Nick Torres) joined the cast.

The character did get closure on the show, but that was upended a bit when it was later revealed that Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo) had faked her death.

More stories could be told revolving around the characters of Tony and Ziva, but it would have to be the correct scenario to work.

Since Michael has frequently hinted that he would eventually return to the NCIS cast in some fashion, he has kept fans discussing the options.

Michael Weatherly teases a return to NCIS

A fan asked Michael on X (formerly known as Twitter) if his favorite character to play was DiNozzo or Jason Bull. The latter name was his character on Bull from 2016 to 2022.

“I suppose you leave out Logan Cale on purpose,” Michael responded with a winking emoji.

Logan Cale was his character name on Dark Angel, a show that aired from 2000 to 2002 and starred Jessica Alba.

The post-apocalyptic show based in the Pacific Northwest was considered groundbreaking at the time, but it couldn’t find a steady audience. Dark Angel was canceled after two seasons.

But that wasn’t the point of Michael’s social media post.

“There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished… that’s my plan! We shall see…,” he concluded his post.

This serves as a tease to DiNozzo fans who want to see the character return. Since his last episode was in 2015, much has happened on the show since then.

Series lead Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) left the show recently, and David McCallum (Dr. Donald Mallard) recently passed away.

Would DiNozzo fit with the current team? Seeing how Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) would act after all these years apart could be humorous. And Torres could certainly crack some jokes about the senior agent.

Stay tuned to find out if Michael’s teases lead to anything.

Michael Weatherly responds to a fan tweet. Pic credit: @DE173JGBell/Twitter

