NCIS: Hawai’i spoilers: Details about LL Cool J appearing in new season

LL Cool J has joined the NCIS: Hawai’i cast and is a big part of the upcoming season premiere.

Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J’s character) appeared for 14 seasons on NCIS: Los Angeles.

NCIS: Los Angeles got canceled, freeing up LL Cool J to pursue additional acting avenues. He didn’t wander far, as he already popped up in the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 finale.

It was previously announced that LL Cool J will now play a recurring role on NCIS: Hawai’i. He has already been on the set filming and participated in the annual blessing ceremony.

The first new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i airs on Monday, February 12. It follows the 21st season premiere of NCIS.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming, so anyone who missed it can go back and see LL Cool J in one of the final scenes from Season 2.

LL Cool J is featured in the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 premiere

Early spoilers from NCIS: Hawai’i reveal what happens in the first new episode. Agent Sam Hanna has a big part, which will serve as a treat for fans salivating for new content.

“After Tennant [Vanessa Lachey] passes her medical and psych evaluations, she’s surprised to see Sam’s conducting her final interview to clear her return to work,” reads the first part of the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 1 synopsis.

“Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker,” finished the synopsis.

This storyline will allow Sam to seamlessly join the NCIS spin-off’s cast and be integrated immediately into investigations.

Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), Alex Tarrant (Kai), Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), and Noah Mills (Jesse Boone) also return as cast members for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3.

The image below features the seven primary members of the NCIS: Hawai’i cast advertising the new season.

“New promo poster for Season 3! Coming at ya February 12th!!!” reads the caption.

More news from the world of NCIS

A new NCIS show debuts next fall on CBS.

This new NCIS prequel stars Gibbs, marking a return to television for the famous character. CBS already made a first-season order for the upcoming drama.

Mark Harmon and his son, Sean Harmon, are also slated to be producers for the new show.

NCIS spoilers have revealed a Ducky tribute episode. Actor David McCallum passed away during the hiatus, so the writers must address it.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Season 2 finale, where LL Cool J shows up to play a hero in the final moments.

NCIS: Hawai’i debuts on February 12 on CBS.