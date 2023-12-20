NCIS spoilers revealed about the upcoming Ducky tribute

NCIS has an emotional story to tell during the upcoming season, with the death of actor David McCallum forcing the writers to pivot.

David played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for 20 years. Ducky served as the chief medical examiner but stepped aside to allow Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) to take on that role.

Ducky then became the NCIS historian, but from time to time, he still provided advice and medical expertise. The character also had a part in clearing Alden Parker (Gary Cole) when the team leader was framed for murder.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, David passed away in late September at 90.

The sad news of David’s death hit the world of NCIS hard, but the show was on hiatus. Now, it is nearly time to reveal what happened to his character.

The NCIS writers had time to mull over the possibilities, so fans will likely experience a very emotional night when Ducky’s death is revealed.

NCIS spoilers about Ducky’s death on the show

NCIS co-showrunners/executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North have revealed details about the upcoming Ducky storyline.

“In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky’s passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve,” they told TV Line.

“And true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team,” the duo elaborated.

Having Ducky posthumously involved in solving one last mystery will be a treat for the fans.

It was also revealed that Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Palmer) is a co-writer for this important episode. Having Brian behind the scenes means it’s safe to expect the program to do Ducky justice.

When is the Ducky tribute episode on NCIS?

NCIS Season 21, Episode 2, is when the story will focus on Ducky. That episode is scheduled for Monday, February 19. It will air at 9/8c on CBS.

The NCIS season premiere is on February 12, likely addressing the season finale storylines from last spring. Fans can re-watch the Season 20 finale by streaming it on Paramount+.

The NCIS cast released a teaser video from the set of Season 21, showcasing everyone returning to work.

NCIS: Hawai’i also debuts on February 12. It’s the first episode with LL Cool J as an official NCIS: Hawai’i cast member.

Previous episodes of NCIS and its spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS is on hiatus at CBS.