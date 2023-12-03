NCIS cast shares video from Season 21 set

The work has begun on NCIS Season 21. After two long Hollywood strikes, the cast and crew returned to work on new content.

A downside to this late start in production is that it means fewer episodes from the new season. But at least CBS viewers will get to watch the show again this winter.

Former NCIS star Mark Harmon is busy on a book tour, putting some water on the latest rumors about him returning as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Many fans are still mourning the loss of actor David McCallum. During the hiatus for the show, the news came out that David died at 90. The sad news must be addressed early in NCIS Season 21.

David played Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard for two decades. He was an integral part of the show, but recent years saw him taking more time away.

It was time to return to work for the rest of the NCIS cast, and now a fun video from the first day of production has been shared.

The NCIS cast shares a new video from the set of Season 21

“Official update! Day one of production! #NCIS season 21 will premiere on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on #CBS,” NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama posted on Instagram.

The post includes a video of Wilmer thanking the fans and updating everyone on how soon the show is returning. Wilmer continues to play Agent Nick Torres on the hit CBS drama.

“It is with great pride and much relief to announce with y’all beautiful and patient fans that we are officially in production for NCIS Season 21,” Wilmer begins the video.

“Big, big season premiere,” Wilmer teases.

The video also features cast members Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee), Katrina Law (Agent Jessica Knight), Gary Cole (Agent Alden Parker), and Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance).

NCIS: Hawai’i has also returned to production, with the Season 3 premiere slated to debut on Monday, February 12 at 10/9c.

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey also received a noteworthy television award, underscoring what else she was involved with in 2023.

Even though they didn’t appear in the video above, comments were left by NCIS cast members Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) and Diona Reasonover (she plays lab tech Kasie Hines).

Diona wrote “Yes yes!!” as her comment, while Brian posted an emoji.

Many fans also used the comments to share their excitement about the new season.

Previous episodes of NCIS can be streamed on Paramount+, including the dramatic Season 20 finale.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.