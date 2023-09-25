NCIS star David McCallum has died

David McCallum has passed away at the age of 90.

The beloved NCIS cast member will be missed.

One of the original faces for NCIS, he played Chief Medical Examiner Donald Mallard.

The character was known by the nickname Ducky, and he provided heart and soul to the program.

McCallum’s role was made smaller on the show in recent seasons. That led to his appearances being even more special for the fans.

The news that he has passed away just days after the 20th anniversary of NCIS will hit fans hard.

David McCallum has died

According to Deadline, David passed away on Monday morning (September 25).

David turned 90 last week and was surrounded by family when he died from natural causes.

NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North spoke about the loss of David McCallum.

“For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard,” the duo stated.

“But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed,” they elaborated.

Below is a statement from NCIS. It was shared on the social media accounts for the show. They note how his legacy will live on.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the… pic.twitter.com/1UgOz7pQ8g — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) September 25, 2023

Former NCIS star Lauren Holly has also taken to social media to share her thoughts about David McCallum.

Lauren used to star as NCIS Director Jenny Shepard on the NCIS cast, leading to many interactions with David over the years.

RIP David McCallum. You were the kindest man. Thank you for being you. 🙏🏻💔 #NCIS #JennyandDucky pic.twitter.com/u7cguYwjtM — Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) September 25, 2023

