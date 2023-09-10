NCIS Day schedule released: Time for fans to celebrate

CBS celebrates NCIS Day later this month.

Despite the show being on hiatus, CBS is rolling out a special day to mark an anniversary.

The first episode of NCIS aired on September 23, 2003.

Twenty years later, the drama is still one of the most-watched shows on television.

A disappointing update on the Hollywood strikes reveals it could be a while before NCIS Season 21 debuts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But that doesn’t mean CBS can’t have a party.

What is NCIS Day?

NCIS Day is on Monday, September 25.

The day is being used to celebrate 20 successful years of the hit franchise.

It has also been noted that during NCIS Season 21, the 1,000th episode of an NCIS program will arrive.

That number counts the episodes from all the NCIS spin-offs.

As part of the celebration, CBS is rolling out a take on Bandium – the app Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) introduced to the team.

NCIS fans can access Bandium through the new NCISverse pages on Facebook and Instagram. Bandium will arrive on Monday, September 18.

And NCIS Day will also feature three primetime episodes of NCIS airing on CBS. While it won’t be new content, three classic episodes will return.

The NCIS Day schedule

Below is the NCIS Day schedule for Monday, September 25. The evening begins at 8/7c on CBS and includes three episodes that mark the show’s history

8/7c: Season 1, Episode 1 (Yankee White)

9/8c: Season 2, Episode 22 (SWAK)

10/9c: Season 19, Episode 11 (All Hands)

Yankee White is the premiere episode for the franchise, introducing the team and the format the show has followed for 20 years.

SWAK is a dramatic episode from Season 2. Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) discovers a substance in the squad room that leads to a bio-hazard situation.

All Hands features Gary Cole playing Special Agent Alden Parker. Parker leads the team on a mission to a ship in distress. The team then has to deal with terrorists.

The episode (All Hands) features new team members – including actress Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight.

More news from the NCIS franchise

A new NCIS spin-off debuts this fall on CBS.

And an early trailer for the NCIS spin-off provides much action.

For NCIS fans who want to watch the anniversary episodes early, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS Season 21 has been ordered at CBS, but work cannot continue until the Hollywood strikes end.

That is also the case for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3.

NCIS is streaming on Paramount+.