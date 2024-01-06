Gibbs is returning to NCIS in a new CBS show

A new NCIS show will debut during the 2024-2025 television season.

And Leroy Jethro Gibbs serves as the main character.

CBS has ordered a new prequel series called NCIS: Origins.

The new show comes from Mark Harmon, breathing new life into the franchise.

Sean Harmon, Gina Lucita Monreal, and David J. North are also involved in the new production.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And yes, Mark Harmon is part of the production.

NCIS: Origins coming to CBS next television season

NCIS: Origins will begin in 1991, roughly 12 years before the original series began in 2003.

Mark Harmon will serve as the narrator, leading fans through the episodes.

The new series will be about a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his long-time friend, Mike Franks.

Franks leads the team in NCIS: Origins, and they will work out of the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office.

While Sean Harmon is attached to the project as a producer, he will not play the role made famous by his father. The search for a lead actor will reportedly be launched soon.

Sean appeared on NCIS during a flashback episode about Gibbs meeting Dr. Donald Mallard (Ducky) for the first time. He was good in the role but isn’t slated to play Gibbs again.

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” Sean Harmon told Deadline.

“I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character,” Sean elaborated.

EXCLUSIVE: Gibbs is returning to the #NCIS universe as the lead of a new CBS show, which serves as a prequel to the long-running procedural https://t.co/BqZndtruvV pic.twitter.com/jqJDw5saao — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 5, 2024

More news from the world of NCIS

The season premiere for NCIS: Origins should air in the fall of 2024. It already has a full-season order from CBS, meaning the network could sport four NCIS dramas simultaneously.

NCIS: Sydney has not yet been renewed, but there has been chatter.

NCIS Season 21 debuts soon on CBS, with February 12 set for the first new episode.

Some NCIS fans are frustrated about the new cast photo, especially with so many exits happening in recent years.

NCIS spoilers have revealed a Ducky tribute episode. It happens early in Season 21 and could lead to some very emotional scenes for the cast, crew, and viewers at home.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes all of the spin-offs as well.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.