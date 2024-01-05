NCIS fans are upset about new cast photo

A new NCIS cast photo was released for Season 21.

The new episodes begin arriving on Monday, February 12, with a notable absence from the show.

Actor David McCallum died during the NCIS hiatus, bringing his run on the show to a close.

David played Dr. Donald Mallard for years. Ducky was a popular character and a close friend of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon).

NCIS spoilers have revealed a Ducky tribute episode, which will likely be challenging for fans to watch.

Ducky’s absence is also felt in the new cast photo.

Actor who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer shares new image

Actor Brian Dietzen shared the NCIS Season 21 cast photo on his Instagram page.

The photo features actor Gary Cole (Agent Alden Parker) leading the team through the office. He is flanked by Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Nick Torres) and Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee).

The seven primary members of the NCIS cast are present. But there is no Ducky, Gibbs, Ziva (Cote de Pablo), Abby (Pauley Perrette), DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), or the various other people who have left the show.

NCIS fans weigh in on the Season 21 cast photo

Many fans weighed in with their thoughts after Brian shared the picture. A small sampling is shared below.

“The show died after ziva left,” wrote one NCIS fan.

“No offense but I don’t watch it anymore because so many of the original cast members are not there anymore so what’s the point,” wrote another disgruntled fan.

“I just don’t see how they properly honor Ducky without incorporating the original cast into it somehow. Even in a small way; like In Tony’s last episode, when he was packing his desk up & they showed picture of him & Kate,” posted a fan hopeful for some actors returning to the show.

Other fans noted how they hoped the writers do well when honoring Ducky.

“I just hope the show honors Ducky as well as he deserves. He was one of a kind,” opined an NCIS viewer.

NCIS fans react to new cast photo. Pic credit: @BriankDietzen/Instagram

More news from NCIS

NCIS returns with the Season 21 premiere on Monday, February 12. It airs at 9/8c on CBS, and the Season 3 premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i follows.

A new three-show NCIS crossover was discussed recently, but it isn’t likely to happen soon.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. Rewatching the NCIS Season 20 finale could be helpful to fans since it debuted so long ago.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.