A new NCIS crossover between three shows discussed

The world of NCIS featured an exciting three-show crossover last year. It was the first time three NCIS Universe shows interacted for one storyline.

Debuting on January 9, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i presented viewers with three hours of action. The plot revolved around a killer trying to kill people from each show.

That NCIS crossover was a huge success, leading fans to request it happen again. Unfortunately, NCIS: LA got canceled, leaving just two shows in the NCISverse.

This fall, CBS debuted NCIS: Sydney on Tuesday nights. The show was intended to air in Australia and be available through Paramount+.

Due to the Hollywood strikes, primetime had a gap that CBS used the Sydney spin-off to fill. It has led to another successful NCIS spin-off, with many fans hoping for more seasons.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With three NCIS programs in production again, the opportunity to have another crossover has surfaced. And that could lead to some exciting television.

NCIS: Sydney boss discusses a three-show crossover

NCIS: Sydney showrunner Morgan O’Neil was recently asked about a crossover involving the shows based in Washington D.C., Hawai’i, and Sydney, Australia.

“Look — never say never. You can make a fair bit of magic in TV these days,” Morgan told TVLine.

“As I have said before, part of the thrill of a franchise like this is that it’s a universe that’s stitched together by a common DNA,” Morgan added.

The three shows are indeed within the same universe. Ties between NCIS and NCIS: Sydney were teased during the premiere of the spin-off. Director Vance is also the boss of the main characters from each show.

“We’d love to crossover with those guys, and there would be some pretty exciting ways that you could crossover — with Hawai’i in particular, given that it’s relatively close [to Australia]. It’s definitely right there in the middle,” Morgan elaborated.

While it would take some work to coordinate schedules and film in the different locations, the crossover from January 2023 proved this is possible.

More news from NCIS

The casts for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are back on the job. Work on new episodes is underway, and the premiere date is February 12, 2024.

A video from the NCIS set shows the cast back together and hard at work on new content.

Likewise, the NCIS: Hawai’i cast shared footage of their local ceremony before resuming filming.

Outside the shows, former NCIS star Mark Harmon did a new interview about his new book and life after the hit drama.

Previous episodes for all NCIS shows are available for streaming on Paramount+. That even includes NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.