NCIS fans could get frustrated by how many episodes are in Season 21

The NCIS episode count for Season 21 may sadden some fans.

Two long Hollywood strikes and the summer hiatus have derailed the early plans for the 2023-2024 television season.

It has now been revealed that CBS won’t even be close to airing a full slate of new NCIS episodes due to those delays.

The good news is that new episodes are on the way, with Monday, February 12, marking the debut of Season 21.

Some drama is definitely coming, as teased by the sneak peek and early trailer released on CBS.

Tears will also be shed this season as the cast, crew, and fans say goodbye to an NCIS legend.

How many episodes are there in NCIS Season 21?

There are only ten episodes in NCIS Season 21. The late start means fewer weeks for the network to present them this spring.

The NCIS season premiere airs on Monday, February 12 – the same night as the NCIS: Hawai’i return.

A typical NIS season has 24 episodes, but sometimes production delays can interview with filming.

In recent years, the hit drama has had to take breaks that kept it from returning to the 24 it had previously hit. Everyone remembers what happened in 2020 to hurt production.

Hopefully, everything gets back on track for NCIS Season 22, assuming the top-rated show gets renewed for another year.

More NCIS news

Many fans have heard that actor David McCallum passed away. He played Dr. Mallard (Ducky) on the NCIS cast for years.

The writers have to address his passing and have put together a tribute episode in his honor.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ducky tribute episode. It will air during Season 21, and Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) had a hand in putting it together.

Actor and music mogul LL Cool J is also returning to the NCIS Universe. LL Cool J resumes playing Agent Sam Hanna this winter, but he is now part of the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. He had been on NCIS: Los Angeles until the series was canceled.

There is a new NCIS spin-off coming to CBS in the fall. It is a prequel series that will feature fan-favorite Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Here is everything you should know about NCIS: Origins. It even has Mark Harmon attached to it in several capacities.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Episodes from the NCIS spin-offs are also available for streaming, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.