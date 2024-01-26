NCIS released a full-length trailer for Season 21 episodes

Excitement for NCIS Season 21 is red hot.

Fans are ready for new episodes to debut for the first time since May 2023.

CBS just dropped a full-length trailer that teases footage from many upcoming episodes.

The NCIS Season 21 premiere arrives on Monday, February 12. It ends a hiatus that was far too long.

Sadly, actor David McCallum passes away during that hiatus. He was well-known as Ducky to NCIS fans and will be dearly missed.

Luckily, NCIS is featuring a Ducky tribute episode later this winter.

An intense NCIS Season 21 trailer

Below is the new trailer that CBS is running. It includes footage from the Season 21 premiere. It also features scenes from episodes airing later this winter.

One scene in particular shows a heartbroken Dr. Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen), and it’s easy to assume why he appears crestfallen.

“In a world of uncertainty, one thing remains constant — Season 21 of #NCIS is going to be electrifying,” proclaims the social media post sharing the trailer.

Actor Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee) introduces the footage

“Season 21 of NCIS is right around the corner. Take a peek at our brand new trailer,” Sean states.

It sounds like actor David McCallum has a line during the trailer that could pop up in his tribute episode.

As a reminder, the new season debuts on Monday, February 12, at 9/8c on CBS.

More news from NCIS

The first season of NCIS: Sydney recently ended. It was a short installment that consisted of just eight episodes.

Fans who missed the NCIS spin-off can stream episodes on Paramount+. There is talk of a second season getting ordered, but that’s news for a later date.

NCIS: Hawai’i also debuts on February 12, with LL Cool J becoming a primary part of the show. He appeared in the previous season finale, but fans will see much more of him during Season 3.

LL Cool J starred as Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles, but CBS canceled his show after 13 seasons. Now, he will reprise that character during upcoming episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i.

Anyone who missed the Season 2 finale of NCIS: Hawai’i should check it out to see LL Cool J’s appearance. He also visited Hawai’i during the three-show crossover the NCIS Universe recently had.

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly teased a return to the show. He wants to play Agent Anthony DiNozzo again.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes classic NCIS episodes that featured Ducky.

NCIS returns on February 12 on CBS.