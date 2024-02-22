NCIS shares set photos from that secret guest-starring appearance on new episode

NCIS debuted its Ducky tribute episode, honoring the character and the man who played him for years.

Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) wrote the February 19 episode, and the team solved one last case with the help of Dr. Donald Mallard.

It was an emotional night — from start to finish — but the NCIS cast has noted how special it felt for them.

Many NCIS cast members shared their favorite Ducky moments in a new video as they reminisced.

The good news is that the older Ducky episodes are also available for streaming on Paramount+.

A sly moment at the beginning of the episode showed Gibbs’ current location. Some NCIS fans were disappointed that Mark Harmon didn’t return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, but at least the character was referenced.

A surprise guest star for the Ducky tribute episode of NCIS

Most of the new episode was spent honoring Ducky with only slight references to characters in the past who are no longer on the show.

But that all changed in the final moments as Palmer prepared to go to Ducky’s service.

In strolled Anthony DiNozzo, with the other characters acting like he was still in their lives. Actor Michael Weatherly reprised his long-time role on the show, adding humor to an otherwise somber evening.

NCIS and CBS Studios have released images from Michael’s time on the set. It provides an additional look at his first time on the show in years.

In the Instagram photos shared below, we see Michael Weatherly, Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee), and Brian Dietzen in the elevator.

Additional images from the scene Michael and Brian shared are included, and a bonus photo of NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah on the set.

But the best photo might be with Michael and Sean sitting together in the main office again.

More news and notes from NCIS

NCIS has more new episodes to debut this winter and spring. That includes a new installment debuting on Monday, February 26.

As a reminder, this is a shortened NCIS season due to the two Hollywood strikes. Season 21 has only ten episodes, so it will feel short when the summer hiatus arrives.

A new NCIS show debuts next fall, with Mark Harmon heavily involved in the production.

Here is everything you need to know about NCIS: Origins.

Previous NCIS episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Ducky tribute episode (The Stories We Leave Behind).

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.