NCIS cast members share their favorite moments with David McCallum (Ducky)

NCIS released a video featuring cast members discussing their time working with David McCallum.

David was beloved by the NCIS cast and crew, which was very evident in the tribute episode for Ducky.

He played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for years and left a lasting impact on his co-workers, friends, and fans.

An episode called The Stories We Leave Behind aired on February 19. It included a memorial card to show how much David is missed.

The episode focused on one last case that Ducky was working on, and the NCIS team did what it could to solve the mystery.

Some NCIS fans also caught the hint of Gibbs’ location that was featured early in the episode.

NCIS cast members share messages of love for David McCallum

The video below features many current NCIS cast members sharing fond memories of David McCallum.

Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Nick Torres) said he would never forget “how professional” David was.

Katrina Law (Agent Jessica Knight) loved that she succeeded in making him laugh during a recent episode.

Gary Cole (Agent Alden Parker) called him a “hero” from his childhood, as Gary had watched David starring on The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines) loved throwing Ducky a birthday party on the show. She enjoyed being the one who could honor the character.

Rocky Carroll (Director Vance) called David “television and film history” due to his work within the industry.

A classic scene between David McCallum and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) also gets featured in the clip shared below.

CBS is debuting a new NCIS drama in the fall. It is called NCIS: Origins and has Mark Harmon as a narrator and producer.

This new prequel series will tell more stories about Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his earlier days at NCIS. It opens the door for more original stories and the introduction of more people who worked with Gibbs.

It’s possible that three NCIS shows will be airing in primetime next fall, provided NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i get renewed by the network. There is still no word on NCIS: Sydney Season 2, but cast members hope for good news.

Below is a video clip where Brian Dietzen speaks about the Ducky tribute episode. Brian wrote the episode, giving it an emotional and personal touch from someone who had known David for years.

Ducky’s tribute episode (NCIS Season 21, Episode 2) is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.