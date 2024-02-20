NCIS presents sly Gibbs location during the Ducky tribute episode

The NCIS tribute to Ducky aired on Monday night, with several surprises for viewers.

The episode paid homage to actor David McCallum and the character he made famous, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard.

Most NCIS fans had heard David McCallum died during the hiatus between seasons.

The February 19 episode, The Stories We Leave Behind, did well at honoring the character and the man who played him.

Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) also wrote the episode, giving it a personal touch that landed well with viewers.

But the tribute episode also referenced many characters from the past, including a guest-starring appearance from Michael Weatherly (Agent Tony DiNozzo).

Did you catch that Gibbs location reference in the episode?

The episode began with Palmer bringing coffee to Ducky’s place. The plan was to discuss a case Ducky was working on, but he passed away in his sleep.

Soft credits rolled, with only subtle piano music accompanying the title cards. The episode then switched to Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) sitting at his desk.

McGee has a package that has been shipped from Naktok Bay, Alaska. He is also holding a photo featuring himself, Gibbs, and Ducky.

This was a sly reference to Gibbs still residing in Alaska, where McGee left him a few seasons ago. While it wasn’t as good as seeing Gibbs on-screen, it was a fun clue for eagle-eyed NCIS fans.

Below is a clip from when Gibbs said goodbye to McGee – and NCIS fans.

More notes from the NCIS tribute to Ducky

Subtle nods were made to other NCIS characters on Monday night.

A darker-themed flower arrangement was in the lab, with Palmer alluding to it being from Abby Scito (formerly played by Pauley Perrette).

Flower arrangements were also there from the cities where NCIS spin-offs have taken place, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Sydney. There were even flowers from NCIS: Hawai’i.

This was a nice touch, especially since Ducky had been consulted by most of them in the past. CBS, the cast and crew, and Brian Dietzen pulled off a winner with this episode. It was perfectly done without being too emotional. It also helped make Ducky the hero – one last time.

Below are the opening credits from the new episode, with the soft piano music serving as the star.

#NCIS RIP to David McCallum, RIP to Ducky. The slow theme song, Brian Dietzen co-writing the ep, the package from Alaska, the flowers from Abby, Tony returning for the funeral. What a sobbing mess I was, what a beautiful tribute. Bravo to everyone involved. 💖 pic.twitter.com/9BRkHLjVLw — Ⓒ (@indaeo) February 20, 2024

Previous episodes of NCIS — including the Ducky tribute — are available for streaming on Paramount+.

CBS is also debuting a new NCIS drama in the fall with Mark Harmon as a narrator and producer.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.