The NCIS Universe is expanding again.

Two new NCIS spin-offs are in the works to give fans additional content.

It could mean as many as five NCIS programs debuting new episodes within the next year. That’s a lot.

NCIS is currently airing Season 21 episodes, while NCIS: Hawai’i is in Season 3. New content airs each Monday night for those shows.

NCIS: Sydney is on hiatus after a successful first season, with many fans hoping it returns for more episodes. No announcement about NCIS: Sydney Season 2 has been made yet.

Fresh news has come out recently about two new shows that will debut soon – one going into the past to revisit characters and one serving as a follow-up to other characters.

What are the new NCIS spin-offs?

Mark Harmon is helping produce a new show about Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks. It could be a huge treat for fans.

Here is everything you need to know about NCIS: Origins.

Paramount+ also just announced a new Tony and Ziva spin-off. It takes place years after the duo left NCIS. It has been nicknamed NCIS: Europe and will tell more stories about Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

Here is everything you should know about NCIS: Europe.

How can NCIS fans watch the new spin-offs?

NCIS: Origins airs in the fall of 2024 on CBS. The network ordered a full season of episodes, and the show will find a place in the fall schedule.

Three NCIS dramas may be airing in primetime next fall if NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i each get renewed.

NCIS: Europe (we will call it that for now) is heading to production for a debut on Paramount+. Viewers will have to stream it on the service to watch the episodes. No plans to air it on CBS have been revealed. Yet.

The plan with NCIS: Sydney was to stream it on Paramount+, but CBS decided to air it in primetime during the Hollywood strikes.

More news from NCIS

Michael Weatherly shared his thoughts about returning to NCIS. He was on hand for the Ducky tribute episode, allowing the writers to use DiNozzo’s humor to lighten one scene.

With so many familiar faces rejoining the world of NCIS — including LL Cool J moving from NCIS: Los Angeles to NCIS: Hawai’i — it’s hard not to think about more people returning to the fold.

Previous episodes from the NCIS shows are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the full run of episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.