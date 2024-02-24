Why was Mark Harmon not in the Ducky tribute episode as Gibbs? Here are your answers

NCIS fans were disappointed that Mark Harmon didn’t return for the Ducky tribute episode.

Many had hoped that Leroy Jethro Gibbs would return to say goodbye to his long-time friend, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard.

Gibbs was referenced several times during the night, and footage from past episodes was also used. But no new footage of Gibbs debuted that night.

Actor David McCallum passed away during the NCIS hiatus, ending his run of being on the show for 20 seasons.

The writers did a good job honoring David and Ducky, with Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) helping create the episode.

Past characters were referenced frequently during the tribute, but the funeral wasn’t in the episode (only the lead-up). Maybe additional people (like Gibbs) were at the event but didn’t get shown on television?

Why was Gibbs not a bigger part of the Ducky tribute episode

“In a perfect world, what we first imagined was what the Marvel Cinematic Universe did when Tony Stark died…. Our original thought was, ‘Can we get everybody?'” NCIS co-showrunner Steven D. Binder told TVLine.

“We gave a lot of thought to who Ducky is connected to most, which on one level would be Gibbs,” Binder stated before adding, “But it was Jimmy who was there, so it was [about] who Jimmy would connect with, and also bring some levity… and that was Michael Weatherly.”

Ducky and Jimmy shared the most scenes, and having Brian write the episode gave it more authenticity.

From all of us to all of you, thank you so much for watching last night and helping us to honor a great friend. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/8LuaGG4axj — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) February 20, 2024

Is a Gibbs NCIS return in the cards?

“Of course the door is always open,” Binder stated.

“When we bring him back, we’re not going to bring him back for two minutes,” Binder elaborated.

It makes sense to have a Gibbs NCIS return if he will have a storyline that takes up (at least) the episode. That would do his character more justice than simply a few moments on screen.

Maybe the writers will devise a plan for Gibbs to return during NCIS Season 22 as the team deals with a case that ties to Gibbs’ past. Stay tuned!

Honestly, I can’t think of a way they could have improved upon tonight’s farewell to David McCallum/Ducky. Yes, it would have been nice to see Mark Harmon/Gibbs, but I think that would have overshadowed the rest of the episode. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/ehwIbNtpCr — Ashley 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@oceansshore) February 20, 2024

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Ducky tribe episode (NCIS Season 21, Episode 2).

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.