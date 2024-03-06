When is the new episode of NCIS?

Millions of viewers are watching NCIS on Monday nights again this winter.

Though two Hollywood strikes delayed the start of Season 21, NCIS returned on February 12 with new content.

Four consecutive weeks of new episodes aired on CBS, including a touching Ducky tribute episode.

Michael Weatherly returned for that tribute to actor David McCallum. Seeing Michael on screen as Anthony DiNozzo again was a treat.

On March 4, the episode Left Unsaid debuted, but it also began a new hiatus where fans have to wait for a few weeks.

While the hiatus happens, NCIS fans can stream older episodes using Paramount+. That includes classic seasons featuring Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

When does NCIS return with new episodes?

March 11 and March 18 will feature repeat episodes of NCIS. CBS will show the season premiere again (Algún Día) and follow that with The Stories We Leave Behind (Ducky tribute).

A new episode of NCIS will reportedly air on Monday, March 25. It is called The Plan and will serve as NCIS Season 21, Episode 5.

CBS hasn’t rolled out a TV promo for that new episode, which many fans likely noticed after the March 4 episode ended. That’s typically when scenes from the next episode are shown, but the network focused on several other shows instead.

NCIS Season 21 is much shorter

Even though it may feel like the new season of NCIS just started, it’s almost half over. That’s the bad news coming from the work stoppages.

There are only 10 episodes for NCIS Season 21, meaning only six new ones are left to debut this spring. It will lead to a season finale that might come surprisingly early for some viewers.

Big news from the NCIS Universe

Two new NCIS shows are filming soon. One is a prequel about Gibbs and partner Mike Franks in their younger days. It’s called NCIS: Origins.

They just released the name of the actor playing Gibbs. It could be an interesting change for the franchise.

A new show featuring Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo and Cote de Pablo as Ziva David is also coming. Fans have taken to calling it NCIS: Europe.

Here is everything you should know about NCIS: Europe.

The flagship NCIS and its spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i, are expected to return to Monday nights on CBS next fall. Renewal news is likely this spring.

As for the new shows, here’s how fans can watch the two new NCIS programs.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.