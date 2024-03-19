NCIS: Sydney renews for Season 2: Here are all the details

NCIS: Sydney fans got some great news today.

CBS and Paramount+ announced the renewal of the international spin-off.

Originally, NCIS: Sydney was a series geared toward viewers in Australia. The two Hollywood strikes led to it also airing in primetime on CBS in the United States.

NCIS: Syndey became the No. 1 new series of the fall and currently ranks as the No. 3 new series for the 2023-2024 television season.

CBS knew it had a hit when the series premiere reached over 10.2 million combined viewers.

Now, the news has come out that more episodes have been ordered.

Details on NCIS: Sydney Season 2

CBS has announced that NCIS: Sydney was renewed for the 2024-2025 television season. This means the network intends to air it in primetime again.

The series will also be available through Paramount+ and likely debut first in Australia.

An NCIS: Sydney start date wasn’t revealed, but the new episodes will begin arriving in the fall.

“The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a press release.

“Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under,” she added.

She’s correct in her assessment. Though some viewers were hesitant about the new NCIS spin-off, viewership remained strong through the first season of episodes.

“We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: SYDNEY is returning for a second season,” echoed an excited executive producer and showrunner, Morgan O’Neill.

The series stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. All are expected back for Season 2.

“Down under’s on the up and up 🙌 #NCISSydney has been renewed for Season 2 on @cbstv in the US and Paramount+ Australia,” reads an announcement on the NCISVerse social media pages.

More news from the world of NCIS

A new prequel series called NCIS: Origins was also ordered. This show will feature younger versions of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks. It is also set to debut in Fall 2024.

And a new NCIS spin-off being called NCIS: Europe by the fans has been ordered. It will feature the new adventures of Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David (played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo).

Sean Murray recently teased an appearance on the spin-off. He currently plays Agent Timothy McGee on the flagship NCIS series.

The first season of NCIS: Sydney (eight episodes) is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney returns in Fall 2024 on CBS and Paramount+