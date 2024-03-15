NCIS: Origins cast adds its leading lady

The NCIS: Origins cast has revealed its lead actress.

This new NCIS prequel series will debut in the fall of 2024 and has slowly revealed its cast members.

NCIS: Origins will feature a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks as their partnership begins.

CBS has announced that the new series will air in the fall, possibly giving the network three NCIS shows in primetime.

Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs for years on NCIS, is attached to this prequel show as narrator and an executive producer.

But will NCIS fans tune in to watch a show that features a Gibbs actor who doesn’t look much like Mark Harmon?

New NCIS: Origins casting news

It was previously revealed that actor Austin Stowell will play the younger Gibbs.

Mariel Molino has joined the NCIS: Origins cast, and she will star opposite Austin.

Mariel plays Special Agent Lala Dominguez. She is a former Marine who has a dark sense of humor.

“When a tormented Leroy Jethro Gibbs joins her team, the ensuing story between these two enigmatic outsiders is filled with sparks and turns that will keep the audience guessing,” reads the release from CBS.

Mariel is an actress who has appeared in projects for the US and Latin America. She was recently seen as Elena Santos on The Watchful Eye, Carmen Sandoval on Promised Land, and Alex Ayala in the film The Shade.

This might be considered her big break, as Mariel will be one of the lead characters for an NCIS series.

More details about NCIS: Origins

CBS has released specific details about the new NCIS series, which are shared below.

“Narrated by Mark Harmon, the new series begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks,” reads the press release.

Seeing a younger Gibbs and Franks and the rest of the NCIS: Origins cast should provide a way to tell unique stories within the NCIS Universe.

NCIS: Origins will debut in the fall of 2024 on CBS.