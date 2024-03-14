NCIS spoilers: Former NCIS: LA character to appear in 1,000th episode

The 1,000th NCIS episode in franchise history debuts this spring on CBS.

To celebrate the big event, characters from the past and the spin-off shows will appear.

Sean Murray (he plays Agent Timothy McGee) shared NCIS set photos revealing a character returning to the show.

Much like how they dealt with the build-up for the Ducky tribute episode, cast members have been sharing social media images for Episode 1,000.

It’s also possible that some surprises are being held back to entertain viewers tuning in on the big night.

The 1,000-episode count includes NCIS and all of its spin-off shows. That includes Los Angeles, Hawai’i, and New Orleans. Reaching the 1,000-episode mark for the franchise is very impressive.

Guest stars slated to appear on special NCIS episode

NCIS spoilers have revealed some fun new details about the April 15 episode. This is when the 1,000th episode of the franchise will debut on CBS.

Daniela Ruah from NCIS: Los Angeles will reportedly appear on that special NCIS episode. She played Special Agent Kensi Blye-Deeks on the NCIS: LA cast for 14 seasons.

Having Kensi reappear in the NCIS Universe will be a treat and possibly opens the doors for her to be involved in future projects.

Daniela stepped behind the camera after NCIS: Los Angeles was canceled and directed an episode each of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

It has also been reported that Vanessa Lachey will appear on the April 15 episode of NCIS. She stars as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i.

Vanessa has previously appeared on crossover episodes between NCIS and her show, so it makes sense to have her show up for another big case.

As for how Daniela and Vanessa will be worked into the plot of that NCIS episode, it hasn’t been clarified. What we do know is that they won’t share the screen with the D.C.-based team.

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS is on a hiatus on CBS, but here are some spoilers about upcoming episodes of NCIS.

CBS revealed the actor who will play the younger Gibbs. He is part of the new prequel show called NCIS: Origins.

Mark Harmon works behind the scenes on the new show, serving as an executive producer and the narrator.

CBS also announced a new show for Tony and Ziva. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return for more NCIS action in an upcoming spin-off show.

Fans have taken to calling the new show NCIS: Europe.

Previous episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.