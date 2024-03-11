NCIS spoilers: Some details about upcoming episodes revealed

Some fun NCIS spoilers were revealed about episodes airing later in Season 21.

There aren’t many more new episodes in the season due to the two Hollywood strikes.

The strikes delayed production for months, leading to CBS shortening NCIS Season 21 to only 10 episodes.

So far, the first four episodes of the NCIS season have been released, including the Ducky tribute episode paying honor to actor David McCallum.

David passed away during the last NCIS hiatus, and the producers and writers honored him with a tribute episode. It was an emotional night for the cast, crew, and fans.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The first four NCIS Season 21 episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. That leaves just six new episodes left to debut this spring.

Some NCIS Season 21 spoilers about episodes still to come

Sean Murray recently shared some spoilers from the NCIS set. He plays Agent Timothy McGee and shared behind-the-scenes photos of a character returning.

Additional NCIS spoilers reveal that the 1,000th episode from the NCIS Universe will debut on Monday, April 15. That’s 1,000 episodes for NCIS and all its successful spin-offs. Quite an accomplishment!

But back to an interesting tease from co-showrunner Steven D. Binder. He told TVLine, “Every 200 episodes, we like to put somebody on a horse. So we’re going to be doing that.”

Who will be on that horse? We will all have to tune in to find out together.

Steven also addressed rumors of an episode dealing with aliens. He said, “We have an episode where the team finds something that appears out-of-this-world.”

That “alien” episode is expected to debut on Monday, April 1.

Want a tease that made its way to social media? The image below was taken from the NCIS set as the show prepared for that April 1 episode.

I will assume this is not for this episode. Or show. #NCIS https://t.co/FsTqvIoEVG pic.twitter.com/Lr3mOa006O — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) February 20, 2024

Exciting news from the NCIS Universe

It was previously revealed that a new NCIS prequel series will debut in the fall. It is called NCIS: Origins and will tell stories from the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks working there.

The actor who will play the younger Gibbs was also revealed, but it might be tough for fans to accept since he doesn’t look much like Mark Harmon. At least we know that Mark is working behind the scenes and will narrate the new show.

CBS also announced a new show for Tony and Ziva that brings back two fan-favorite characters for a new spin-off in the NCIS Universe. It will begin filming soon.

Previous episodes of NCIS and its many spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.