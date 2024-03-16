Will McGee appear in the new NCIS spin-off for Tony and Ziva? Sean Murray answers the question

NCIS is rolling out a new spin-off that brings back some characters from the past.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have signed on to star in a new NCIS drama, allowing them to tell more stories about their fan-favorite characters.

Cote played Agent Ziva David for many years, and she originally left NCIS in Season 11. She would later return for some intense episodes involving Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon).

Michael ended his NCIS run as Agent Anthony DiNozzo in Season 13. The story had him exiting the job to care for a daughter he shared with ZIva. At the time of DiNozzo’s exit, he believed Ziva had died.

Many years have passed since Tony and Ziva shared the screen, but that all will change thanks to a new show that folks are calling NCIS: Europe (not the official name… yet).

Early details about the new NCIS spin-off reveal that the family must go on the run in Europe when Tony’s security company gets attacked.

Could McGee be part of NCIS: Europe?

Actor Sean Murray shared many scenes with Michael Weatherly on the NCIS cast. Even while dealing with difficult and emotional cases, the humor between DiNozzo and McGee shined through.

It was great to see McGee and DiNozzo in the elevator again during the Ducky tribute episode, but it was also far too brief. And with Tony getting a new show, questions came up about McGee appearing on it.

Sean was asked in a recent interview if there’s a chance he will pop up in Europe as part of the NCIS spin-off.

“Yeah, it’s very possible, I’ll say that,” Sean told TV Insider.

“Especially inside of our franchise, as I’m sure you could guess. And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it’s all in the family, so we’ll see what happens,” he elaborated.

If that wasn’t enough of a tease, Sean also spoke about how close he has remained with Michael Weatherly.

“Michael is a lifelong friend. I talk to him all the time. Actually, most of the people that have come through the show I’m very, very close with. But Michael is the guy I’ve been extremely close with and I’ve stayed in touch,” Sean stated.

As far as teases go, this is a pretty good one.

#NCIS Tony &McGee what in the world is Tony doing! pic.twitter.com/92R2c58G34 — Elizabeth McFarland (@str8fan68) December 9, 2014

