NCIS Episode 1,000 details revealed

The 1,000th episode from the NCIS Universe has officially been filmed.

Those numbers include episodes from the original NCIS and the various spin-offs.

“Reaching 1,000 episodes for the franchise was insane, and, by the way, I’m pointing out that almost 500 of those are just us,” NCIS star Sean Murray said.

Murray has been featured as Agent Timothy McGee since the first season. And his character is still going strong in NCIS Season 21.

“It’s unreal. We had a lot of people asking what it was like, and I kept kind of shaking my head because it’s really unfathomable,” Murray added to TV Insider.

Murray also teased NCIS set photos featuring Joe Spano. That’s the actor who has played Tobias Fornell for years. Fornell usually appears in a Gibbs-centric episode, but Mark Harmon retired his character to Alaska.

NCIS Episode 1,000 spoilers

The 1,000th episode from the NCIS Universe debuts on Monday, April 15 at 9/8c.

That will serve as NCIS Season 21, Episode 7. It is called A Thousand Yards.

It has also been revealed that several notable guest stars will appear on that April 15 NCIS episode.

Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai’i is slated to drop in, and a popular character from NCIS: Los Angeles will also be featured.

Additional surprises are likely in store for viewers who tune in that night. It’s a big deal for a television franchise to hit 1,000 episodes, so NCIS wants to do it right.

To catch up on previous episodes from NCIS Season 21, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Ahead of the 1,000th episode, a classic clip from NCIS Season 13 with Fornell and Gibbs in an elevator is featured below.

More NCIS Universe revelations

NCIS: Sydney was renewed for Season 2. The spin-off based in Australia did well in its first season, leading to a renewal from CBS and Paramount+.

CBS also plans to air the new episodes during the 2024-2025 television season. A start date hasn’t been revealed, but it’s good news that the show is returning to primetime.

A new show called NCIS: Origins has also added a new cast member. NCIS: Origins is a prequel show featuring younger versions of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks.

Mark Harmon is attached to the new show as an executive producer and narrator, with the stories taking place in 1991.

It’s a risky endeavor for the NCIS Universe but introduces fresh storytelling and new characters that could become canon.

Still on my NCIS rewatch marathon.

As a reminder, Episode 1,000 from the NCIS Universe arrives on April 15. Before the drop date, we should get more details and a teaser trailer.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.