NCIS: Hawai’i wraps filming, Vanessa Lachey sends heartfelt messages to each cast member

NCIS: Hawai’i has completed filming for Season 3. Although it may seem early, this is happening during a shortened season.

There are only 10 episodes this year, but fans can look forward to a two-part season finale.

This link contains intriguing spoilers about the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale, including some statements from one of the stars.

Before heading out for the summer, NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey had a message for her co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa (she plays NCIS Special Agent-In-Charge Jane Tennant) shared a lengthy message to each of her co-stars.

“That’s A Wrap! Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i is in the books! (New episodes still left to air!) This is the BEST Team I could have ever asked for,” began Vanessa’s post.

Vanessa Lachey thanks her NCIS: Hawai’i co-stars

“Thanks for playing with us in Hawai’i!,” Vanessa wrote to LL Cool J. He plays Agent Sam Hanna on the NCIS spin-off after spending many years on NCIS: Los Angeles.

She added a second note to LL Cool J later in the post, writing, “good vibes always as you say! You saw a lot in a short time and always showed up ready to work. Thank You for being here.”

“You are pure goodness walking this earth. Your soul and instincts are inspiring to watch and be around,” Vanessa told Alex Tarrant (Kai Holman).

Vanessa told Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), “you are one of the most genuine, real and truly good hearted people I know. Plus, you keep me laughing all day long.”

To Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), Vanessa wrote, “our tiny and mighty! You are so talented and effortless in everything you do! Your charisma just captivates everyone.”

Notes to Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), and Seana Kofoed (Carla Chase) are also featured in the post shared below.

More news from NCIS

CBS released details for the NCIS special presentation. It’s a big night for the franchise as Entertainment Tonight helps them celebrate 1,000 episodes.

A full synopsis for Episode 1,000 was also released. This is the 1,000th episode across all NCIS programs. It includes NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Sydney.

While we await news on a possible fourth season for NCIS: Hawai’i, CBS ordered a second season of NCIS: Sydney.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+. Episodes for all the NCIS spin-offs are also on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.