CBS releases details for NCIS special called NCISverse: The First 1,000

NCIS and CBS are celebrating 1,000 episodes from the franchise.

A big primetime special will debut on Monday, April 8, showcasing the past and present of all the NCIS programs.

The 1,000-episode mark includes installments of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Sydney.

Hitting that milestone is certainly a good reason to throw a party, especially with how successful the franchise continues to be.

Several new NCIS programs are set to debut during the 2024-2025 television season, speaking to the continued popularity of everything NCIS-related.

But before we get to the 1,000th episode from the franchise, CBS and the NCISverse have a treat for the fans.

Details on NCISverse: The First 1,000

A primetime special called NCISverse: The First 1,000 will air on Monday, April 8 at 9/8c. This event will air instead of a new episode from NCIS Season 21.

Entertainment Tonight has helped film the one-hour special and it is packed with interviews, classic scenes, and looks back at NCIS spin-offs that have ended.

A behind-the-scenes look at the franchise’s 1,000th episode will also be featured, but many fans want to see what the cast members — past and present — have to say.

Those exclusive interviews will include stars from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Sydney.

ET’s Kevin Frazier hosts the event right from the NCIS studio lot. This guarantees that fans will see some footage of the set that isn’t usually released.

“The special reveals new details about the origins of NCIS, including how the multi-show, global phenomenon was created and changed the face of the real NCIS,” reads a press release from CBS.

Stars will be on hand to share their favorite memories from the show, and we will likely see many actors and actresses who are no longer featured on NCIS.

Entertainment Tonight is also teasing that behind-the-scenes moments from 20 years’ worth of never-before-seen interviews from the ET vault will be featured.

More news from the NCISverse

Details about the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale were released. It speaks to how the Season 3 conclusion could be dramatic.

A full synopsis for Episode 1,000 was finally released. It features another character returning from the past.

As a reminder, the special presentation celebrating NCIS debuts on April 8. And the 1,000th episode from the NCIS franchise arrives on Monday, April 15.

Previous episodes of NCIS and its various spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the first season of NCIS: Syndey.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.