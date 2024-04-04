NCIS: Hawai’i season finale spoilers reveal returning characters

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 ends in May, with the finale episode quickly sneaking up on viewers.

Even though the season began in February, we are nearing another summer hiatus.

Some exciting episodes have debuted during NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, and it sounds like a big cliffhanger is also coming.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the current season is only 10 episodes long. This is due to the two Hollywood work stoppages.

The hope is that CBS renews NCIS: Hawai’i for another season, but they haven’t yet announced the 2024-2025 television year plans.

And there continue to be rumors about Sam Hanna (played by LL Cool J) holding back a secret that will be revealed later.

Details about the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 finale

Actor Alex Tarrant (he plays NCIS Special Agent Kai Holman) spoke about what fans can expect from the season finale.

“There’s NCIS Elite. There are two special visits,” Alex revealed.

He referenced two familiar characters returning for the big two-part finale. Yes, the season finale will be spread across two episodes, which has become a familiar idea for the NCIS: Hawai’i writers.

“There is definitely a special twist that comes in towards the end. It was a shock to me when I was reading the scripts, that’s for sure,” he added before revealing that it “ends on a cliffhanger.”

This information came out during an interview Alex Tarrant had with TV Insider. And speaking about his character, Alex revealed some details that could excite viewers.

“Kai actually hasn’t had very many fights this season, but in the finale, we really get to see something significant within his physical capability,” the NCIS: Hawai’i star teased.

Regarding the characters returning to the show, TV Insider revealed that one is Agent John Swift (played by Henry Ian Cusick). He’s the man who placed Sam Hanna in Hawai’i and may be back to reference that decision (again).

We will have to wait to find out who the second returning character might be, but they are being called a familiar guest star.

A drop date for the NCIS: Hawai’i two-part season finale hasn’t been announced, but the episodes will debut in May.

More news from the NCIS Universe

A news NCIS video promo celebrating 1,000 episodes features Mark Harmon, Chris O’Donnell, and Scott Bakula. Those are the big names from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

A full synopsis for Episode 1,000 was finally released, giving fans a look at what’s coming. It should be an exciting night for the franchise, and those 1,000 episodes count NCIS and all its spin-offs.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.