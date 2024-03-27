How many episodes in NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3?

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 will end quicker than fans had hoped.

The bad news is that after the March 25 episode, the season is already half over.

Even though the NCIS spin-off recently (and finally) returned from its long hiatus, the hit CBS drama is running out of new episodes to air this spring.

The producers ramped up the action by adding LL Cool J to the show, allowing him to continue playing NCIS Agent Sam Hanna.

Agent Hanna was a featured character on NCIS: Los Angeles until the series ended.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For NCIS fans who want to catch on with the current season in Hawai’i, all previously aired episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. So are the 14 seasons that NCIS: Los Angeles aired on CBS.

How many episodes are there for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3?

There are only 10 episodes for NCIS: Hawai’i this season. The April 1 episode will be the sixth for Season 3, leaving only four more episodes after that one.

NCIS Season 21 was shortened at CBS this year. It has led to less filler content this year and more big revelations.

As for that April 1 episode, it is called Operation Red Rabbit. The early information suggests even more LL Cook J is coming.

“When the fiance of a vanished naval officer seeks the help of NCIS, the team reveals his secrets go much deeper than she suspected; Sam recruits Kai to be his wingman,” reads the full synopsis for Operation Red Rabbit (NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 6).

April 8 features a repeat episode before the show returns with new content on April 15. And after April 15, only three new NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 episodes remain.

“nah, i do that out of loyalty” sam hanna, the man that you are #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/wOxFFJNbI2 — shauna ❦ andy ミ☆ (@uptonjareau) March 26, 2024

More news and notes from the NCIS Universe

Several new NCIS programs have been ordered.

A new show called NCIS: Origins features Mark Harmon as a narrator and executive producer. That NCIS prequel show takes place in 1991 and focuses on a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Here is the latest casting news from NCIS: Origins.

Another new NCIS spin-off will take place in Europe. Fans are calling this one NCIS: Europe and it will tell new stories about former agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

CBS also announced that NCIS: Sydney was renewed. The Australian series is returning for Season 2, and the plan is to air new episodes in primetime.

Here is the latest news on NCIS: Hawai’i Season 4.

As a reminder, previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are currently streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.