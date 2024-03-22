Will NCIS: Hawai’i be renewed or canceled? CBS Entertainment President addresses the issue

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 airs on Monday nights this winter and spring.

The shortened season began late due to two Hollywood strikes, but millions of viewers still tune in each week.

The season finale is already sneaking up on fans, and the network renewal time has also arrived.

NBC already announced it was renewing its One Chicago shows. The network also decided to bring back Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

CBS has been a little slower to announce renewals, but it did reveal that Fire Country will return to Friday night next television season.

CBS did announce it is bringing back NCIS: Sydney for a second season. The international show did well in its first season and picked up a renewal.

Is NCIS: Hawai’i renewed or canceled yet?

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach was asked important questions about the new NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i seasons.

“Like we talked about it a couple months ago, NCIS is a cornerstone of our schedule. The actors love doing it, and the writers continue to fire on all cylinders,” Reisenbach told Deadline.

“As far as the future, we’re thrilled to have them on the air, and they want to keep doing it, so we’re going to keep doing it,” she partially elaborated.

Deadline asked a more pointed question about whether or not her answer meant that things were looking good for the shows to come back next season.

“It’s still only March, and we haven’t made all of our deals and decision-making so it’s a little early to officially confirm anything,” she mysteriously answered.

On the surface, her answer is worrisome because it doesn’t ring with confidence that NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will return.

The shows still bring in millions of viewers every Monday but are also expensive to produce.

NCIS: Hawai’i boldly added LL Cool J to the cast after his show (NCIS: Los Angeles) got canceled.

The verdict is still out on whether or not NCIS: Hawai’i Season 4 will happen, so fans need to keep tuning in to new episodes to ensure strong ratings this spring.

More exciting news from the NCIS Universe

A new NCIS spin-off featuring Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva Davis is coming. It will continue telling the story of the characters played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

A new prequel series called NCIS: Origins was also ordered. This will help fill up the primetime schedule for CBS, which is why questions about renewals have come up.

NCIS: Origins will revolve around a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs and features Mark Harmon as a narrator and executive producer.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.