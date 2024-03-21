Chicago Med Season 10, Chicago Fire Season 13, and Chicago P.D. Season 12 ordered by NBC

It’s great news for One Chicago fans.

NBC has ordered new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. seasons.

The Wednesday night shows continue to perform well in the ratings, leading to an easy renewal decision by the network.

Getting renewal notices in March also allows the writers some breathing room to write good scripts before the summer hiatus.

It also opens the door for some more One Chicago cliffhangers. Chicago Fire is one show that loves to end each season with fans gasping for breath.

Yes, that’s a pun, as several Chicago Fire finales have also left their characters gasping for breath in fires, underwater, etc.

More episodes are coming from One Chicago

The 2024-2025 television season will now feature Chicago Med Season 10, Chicago Fire Season 13, and Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Each show has received a full-season order, meaning way more episodes than the shortened seasons from this winter and spring.

Provided we don’t see additional work stoppages, the hit dramas should have no trouble churning out those episodes.

Official announcements on One Chicago renewals

“There are more stories to be told. #SVU, #LawAndOrder, and #OneChicago all return to @nbc next fall,” reads the social media message from Wolf Entertainment.

This is the production company for the world of Law & Order and One Chicago.

“We can’t get enough of these squads!! one chicago will be back with all new seasons this fall on @nbc and streaming on @peacock,” reads a note on the One Chicago social media accounts.

Pictures from the sets of Med, Fire, and P.D. accompany the celebration post.

we can't get enough of these squads!! 💚🧡💙



one chicago will be back with all new seasons this fall on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/qPbeWOCgfc — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 21, 2024

Huge ratings bumps for the One Chicago shows

Accompanying the renewal announcement from NBC were some updated ratings numbers.

NBC states that among total viewers, all three Chicago shows rank among the top 10 primetime entertainment shows this season.

Additionally, NBC reports that Med, Fire, and P.D. are the top three Wednesday night shows this season in total viewers (among all networks).

More news from the world of One Chicago

A new doctor joined the Chicago Med cast, and she is the possible romantic interest for Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber).

The new paramedic debuted on Chicago Fire and had a bumpy first episode. Will things settle down, or will he be a thorn in the side of Firehouse 51?

The Chicago P.D. cast also has a new detective helping Intelligence. She helped on a serial killer case but also has a mysterious background that will be explored soon.

