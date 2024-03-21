Chicago Fire’s new paramedic introduced: Wesam Keesh is the new cast member

A new episode of Chicago Fire introduced a new character.

Following the exit of Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer), the show introduced a fresh face at Firehouse 51.

It was a bumpy ride for the new paramedic in charge while it was her first time being the boss.

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) was promoted to a bigger role at the house but was also concerned that the new paramedic chief had it in for her.

Violet was faced with the new paramedic just showing up at the firehouse before even being contacted by their boss.

Before she could explain how she wanted things done or even give him a tour of the house, the alarms went off.

Chicago Fire’s new paramedic is played by Wesam Keesh

Wesam Keesh was seen as Adam “Malachi” Mintock on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Jay Simmons on For The People, and Kyle Cohen on Awkward.

He has been acting for a while, and now Wesam plays Lennox on the Chicago Fire cast.

On his first call with Firehouse 51, Lennox got an order from Violet, but he questioned it in the field. She was frustrated about it and told him to follow her instructions.

Later, Violet approached Lennox at the house to clarify that she was in charge, to which he said that his previous PIC welcomed questions like that.

Violet approached Stella Kidd about the situation, who advised her on how to deal with it.

Chief Robinson (played by Laura Allen) stopped by the firehouse later to check on the progress of Lennox. When Chief Boden questioned the lack of information or a file on Lennox, Robinson explained how she hand-picked Lennox and that he was the best person for the job.

Below are some photos Wesam shared from the Chicago Fire set as his new co-workers expressed their frustrations with his character.

Later, Lennox referred to Violet as “the new PIC” in front of a victim and his wife, leading to her worrying whether or not Violet could do the job. Violet saw it as a second strike against Lennox and reamed him out about it.

Lennox was frustrated at the firehouse but chose Sam Carver (the one dating Violet) to complain to. He seemed authentic about wanting to succeed at Firehouse 51 but was upset that he wasn’t accepted.

Boden showed up at Molly’s to end the episode. He revealed that a complaint had been leveled against Violet, calling her “aggressive” and “disrespectful” on the job.

Are Lennox and Robinson after Firehouse 51? Both characters are featured in the next new episode, so fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.