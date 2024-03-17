Chicago Fire cast reveals new paramedic working at Firehouse 51

The Chicago Fire cast has a new paramedic working with Violet Mikami.

Following Sylvie Brett’s exit from Firehouse 51, Violet has to be assigned a new partner on Ambulance 61.

Actress Kara Killmer played Brett for years but has now moved on to other things.

Kara teased what’s next for her in a new interview.

But the show must go on. And that means Violet has to have someone sitting next to her on medical calls.

The showrunner previously revealed that there are bumps ahead, and she also hinted that Violet could have several new people who try to fill Brett’s shoes.

Chicago Fire episode photos tease new paramedic

NBC released images for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 8. That is the episode that will debut on Wednesday, March 27.

In one of the images, Firehouse 51 is on a call at a treatment center, where Violet is shown working with someone new.

The photo shows actor Wesam Keesh. His character is advertised as Lennox. In the scene, he is assisting Violet with a patient. Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) and Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) are also in the frame.

Wesam was recently seen as Adam “Malachi” Mintock on Law & Order: Organized Crime. He also played Jay Simmons on For The People and Kyle Cohen on Awkward.

It’s not surprising someone who has appeared on a Law & Order spin-off is now on Chicago Fire, as the shows share the same production company.

How long will Wesam stick around? That’s another question, but it’s telling that he was revealed in Episode 8 but not Episode 7 of the current season.

This suggests Violet could have someone temporarily filling in during the March 20 Chicago Fire episode who doesn’t fit with the firehouse. Stay tuned to find out for sure!

Wesam Keesh as Lennox, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kid, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, and Jake Lockett as Sam Carver on Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 8. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Another interesting image has been revealed from the March 27 Chicago Fire episode.

This second image appears to be in the office of Violet’s new chief. Chief Wallace Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) is shown with new Paramedic Chief Robinson (Laura Allen). Why is he there? Does he feel she is overstepping? Is there a problem with one of the paramedic subs?

The Chicago Fire chiefs meet (Laura Allen as Chief Robinson and Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden). Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

