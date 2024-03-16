Chicago P.D. cast member writes #StayUpton, another talks set hugs as long goodbye to Tracy Spiridakos begins

Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago P.D. this season, and it’s getting very close to her final episodes.

As such, her fellow Chicago P.D. cast members are trying to enjoy their final moments on set with her.

Tracy has played Detective Hailey Upton on the hit NBC show for many years, but her run ends this spring.

The showrunner previously stated that they have Tracy for the full season, but it’s unclear if that means she will be around until the season finale.

Everyone has been working from the assumption that her last episode will indeed be Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 13, with the air date coming in May. But stay tuned for confirmation.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her exit is coming up quite soon, meaning Tracy is nearly done filming episodes.

An important hug on the Chicago P.D. set

“Squeezing in all the Tracy hugs we can get,” wrote Marina Squerciati on a new Instagram post.

She also added the following barrage of hashtags: “#tracysquishmello #family #chicagopd #season11 #almosthiatus #atupton #tvseries #dickwolf #tvshows.”

Marina plays Officer Kim Burgess on the show and is great friends with Tracy. They also recently enjoyed a spa day together.

The image from the Instagram post below features Tracy and LaRoyce Hawkins (he plays Officer Kevin Atwater) as they share an embrace on the Chicago P.D. set.

LaRoyce Hawkins wants Tracy to stick around

“These two” and “bestie vibes only” were two responses from NBC One Chicago on the post.

Tracy also responded with several emojis: “🥰🥰🤗🤗.”

But it was the comment from LaRoyce Hawkins that stood out.

“#StayUpton✨,” the long-time Chicago P.D. cast member wrote.

He’s not alone, as many fans want Upton to stick around. And many of those fans were the same people gutted when Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) ended his run in Season 10.

“I’m already in mourning that she’s leaving,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“I’m soooo upset she’s leaving the show! 😭😭😭,” another fan posted.

“We are all going to miss Tracy aka Detective Upton! ❤️,” shared a third fan.

Comments from Chicago P.D. cast members and fans. Pic credit: @marinasqu/Instagram

More from One Chicago

A Chicago Fire alum has joined the new Suits spin-off. After Suits found huge success streaming on Netflix, another chapter in that universe has been ordered.

Here is an explanation about why stars are missing from One Chicago shows lately. It is all part of a plan from the production company.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.