Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer talks about what’s next

Chicago Fire aired Kara Killmer’s final episode, ending her run as paramedic Sylvie Brett.

It was an emotional night for the show, with Brett and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) possibly leaving Chicago for good.

But the door remains open for them to guest star on future episodes, much like Jesse has done since his first exit in Season 10.

Brett’s story was wrapped up well. The writers gave her a husband, a baby, and the hope of continuing her work in the medical field.

Likewise, Casey found happiness again, has a new baby, and is part of a family in their Portland home.

Jesse Spencer wrote a goodbye message for Kara Killmer, noting how much he enjoyed working with her. And while he left Chicago Fire to spend time with his family, Kara may have other plans.

It was also good to see Amelia again during the Brettsey wedding.

What’s next for Kara Killmer after Chicago Fire?

“Next I’m just going to run headlong into auditioning, and I know there’s a lot of interesting projects out there,” Kara told PEOPLE.

“I’m excited to try something new. It’s been so humbling and so satisfying to get to play a first responder for 10 years, but I’m excited to try something different,” she added.

Working on one show for nearly a decade takes time away from other opportunities, but now Kara is free to try new things in the industry.

Kara is also grateful for One Chicago and Wolf Films, which provided her with a home for years.

“It’s time to see what else is out there, but I’ll definitely be taking a little bit of the magic that I’ve learned on Chicago Fire and through Wolf Films with me to whatever set I step onto next,” Kara concluded.

Below is an Instagram post from NBC One Chicago featuring Kara and Jesse on set for the final time.

More goodbye messages from Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire cast members have been sharing goodbye messages for Kara on social media.

The silly one below features many people currently on the show, including Kara’s partner in crime, Hanako Greensmith (she plays Violet Mikami).

“The sweetest goodbye ❤️‍🔥 we’ll miss you @karebearacares!” reads the caption from NBC One Chicago.

Chicago Fire rolls on

Many new episodes remain from Chicago Fire Season 12. Even though the show must go on without Sylvie Brett, there are more stories to tell this spring.

Seven more episodes are left for the current season, some of which will likely focus on Violet becoming the paramedic in charge and working with a new partner.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.