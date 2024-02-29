The Chicago Fire wedding for Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett finally happened.

It was a family affair, with Firehouse 51 making up many attendants.

The Darden boys were there, Kelly Severide returned to be Casey’s best man, and Brett’s new baby had a front-row seat.

One scene even focused on the son of Joe Cruz, whom he named after their fallen firefighter friend Otis.

The small nod to Otis was nice, as was having Trudy Platt (Mouch’s wife) in attendance to celebrate Brettsey.

Amelia was even there, standing near a fish tank during the wedding. But not every Chicago Fire fan remembered who she was.

Who is Amelia on Chicago Fire?

Amelia is the daughter of Sylvie Brett’s biological mother. Her mother, Julie, died in childbirth. Since then, Brett has tried to be involved in Amelia’s life.

Amelia is Brett’s maternal half-sister. Though there is a considerable age difference, Brett loves her younger sister, and it was nice for her to be at the wedding.

Brett herself was put up for adoption when Julie was just 16 years old.

Brett’s adoptive parents also raised her on a farm. That should make moving from Chicago to Portland a little easier.

The actress who played Amelia is Everly Rapp Petlak. Since Brett has left Chicago, this may be Amelia’s final time on a Chicago Fire episode.

Chicago Fire carries on without Brettsey

Losing Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett in the same episode will be hard on Chicago Fire fans.

Luckily, there are many new episodes from Season 12 left to debut. That will include storylines focusing on Violet Mikami, the new paramedic in charge.

It won’t be smooth sailing for Violet under the new paramedic chief, possibly leading to a partner (or two) she has difficulty working with.

Will Violet call Brett for advice on handing things in an upcoming episode? That certainly seems possible. Brett has much experience working with paramedics who didn’t pan out.

