Chicago Fire recently introduced an intense story about Chief Boden and his family.

The new episode from February 7 had Boden’s stepson popping up at Firehouse 51. Jimmy was there to ask for help.

Boden was married to a woman named Shonda before the Chicago Fire series began. Shonda and Boden had a child named Jimmy.

The relationship between Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) and Shonda (Shanesia Davis) didn’t last long. It was a young romance that was done before Chicago Fire Season 1.

The Chicago Fire writers introduced someone new for Chief Wallace Boden in Season 2, and a whirlwind romance began.

Boden and Donna Robbins (Melissa Ponzio) hit it off quickly. One episode focused on Boden proposing, and the Season 2 finale for Chicago Fire featured Donna and Boden’s wedding.

Is Chief Boden still married on Chicago Fire?

Yes, Boden is still married. Donna is still his wife, and they have a son named Terrance.

In the earlier seasons that featured Donna, she appeared more frequently in episodes.

The actress who plays Donna took on other jobs, some of which conflicted with her filming Chicago Fire episodes.

Boden has mentioned Donna numerous times over the years, and he talks about her during conversations with co-workers.

Viewers last saw Donna during a Season 9 episode of Chicago Fire – where she had to go to Firehouse 51 to use the Wi-Fi. It led to some fun scenes between herself, Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Below is a video from when Boden proposed.

More Chicago Fire news and notes

Lead actress Kara Killmer (she plays Sylvie Brett) is leaving Chicago Fire.

NBC announced during the summer hiatus that this is Kara’s final season.

Chicago Fire Season 12 has had many episode subplots revolve around Brett getting married and leaving Chicago. It was revealed that Brett will move to Portland with Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Chicago Fire spoilers were leaked from the set showcasing that a noteworthy event is coming up at Molly’s that fans won’t want to miss. Here is video footage taken from the Chicago Fire set.

Questions about whether or not Taylor Kinney is leaving the show have come up again. Firefighter Kelly Severide left Chicago again, but the character said he would return.

Despite the assurances that Severide gave his wife, Stella Kidd, fans aren’t so sure what to believe this season.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. Fans can also check out the Boden wedding from the Season 2 finale.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.