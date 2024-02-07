Chicago Fire spoilers: Casey’s return, wedding footage leaked

Matthew Casey returns to Chicago Fire for a memorable episode this season.

Many fans already assumed Casey would return soon. After all, he has to be in Chicago to marry Sylvie Brett.

The bigger question was whether or not Kelly Severide would be on hand to see two of his best friends celebrate the happiest day of their lives.

The Chicago Fire showrunner had teased a rollercoaster ride leading up to the wedding, but we now have the great news that a wedding does indeed happen.

A new post shared on social media provides some late-night behind-the-scenes action from Chicago.

It looks like Casey and Brett (Brettsey) are close to their happily-ever-after moment.

A Chicago Fire wedding reception at Molly’s

The Instagram account for Stephen Sweeney shared an image from the Chicago Fire set. He also shared a video where filming was taking place at Molly’s.

“Filming Chicago Fire around the corner from my place,” Stephen wrote on his Instagram Story.

An image from the Chicago Fire set. Pic credit: @Sweeney477/Instagram

The image was fun to see. It also provided hints about what is coming. But it was the video that has created some buzz.

Below is the video Stephen shared on Instagram. It features filming taking place on the Chicago Fire set.

An SUV waits near the main door, and people can be seen milling around. Some of them are very recognizable Chicago Fire cast members.

Some cheering can be heard as people emerge from Molly’s, and then Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) can be seen jogging around to the driver’s door of the SUV.

The SUV speeds off as Chicago Fire cast members follow, cheering hard about what has happened. Again, several of the characters can be spotted.

Joe Cruz (played by Joe Minoso) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) are easy to spot.

Watch the video and see who else you can spot at the wedding reception for Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey.

Kelly Severide left Chicago on Episode 3 this season. Actor Taylor Kinney appears to be on another leave of absence, taking his character away from Firehouse 51.

Fans hope he will return in Season 12. So far, no announcement has been made by NBC or the showrunner.

It has also been revealed who will replace Brett at Firehouse 51. New faces will also join the Chicago Fire cast as the season continues.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.