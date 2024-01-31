Chicago Fire reveals who will replace Sylvie Brett

Chicago Fire spoilers about Sylvie Brett’s replacement have been revealed.

The new season of Chicago Fire continues to push the narrative that Brett is leaving Firehouse 51.

Brett plans to finish her time strong at the firehouse, marry Matthew Casey, and move to Portland as a family.

Actor Jesse Spencer returns to Chicago Fire as Casey, and Casey plans to meet Brett at the end of the aisle.

Previous Chicago Fire spoilers revealed their plans go awry, adding some drama to the relationship and their happily-ever-after storyline.

A rollercoaster ride is coming, but the endgame is that Firehouse 51 still has to replace the position soon-to-be vacated by Brett.

Who replace PIC Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire?

Sylvie Brett is currently the Paramedic in Charge at Firehouse 51. She is partnered with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), and the duo works well together.

When Brett is gone, the house will have to bring in someone new, and someone also has to become the PIC.

“Ultimately, there will be somebody new coming in and they’ll be working under Violet (Hanako Greensmith),” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Line.

“That’s part of the great Violet journey this year, as she continues to grow as a character and get to step into a leadership position on ambo, too,” she added.

This is a noteworthy career development for Violet. But she has to work with someone new, with a long process ahead to find her new partner. It has been teased that Violet has to deal with several frogs before finding the perfect fit for the open paramedic slot.

After losing one of her best friends when Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende) moved to Michigan, this upcoming loss could hit home. She will have to lean on firefighter Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) even more.

More drama ahead for the Chicago Fire characters

Chicago Fire introduced its new firefighter on the second episode of Season 12. He helped the team make a big save at a fire where one of their own was trapped.

Chicago Fire fans will see much more of him shortly.

It has been teased that firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) has had enough of Severide (Taylor Kinney) and is ready to lead a team.

Will Joe Cruz leave Firehouse 51? Stay tuned to find out if he seeks a lieutenant job and moves to a new firehouse.

With the physical struggles that Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) has been having, could he possibly retire, giving Cruz a slot he could take at the house?

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes many classic Brettsey episodes.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.