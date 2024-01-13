Chicago Fire: Will Matthew Casey return in Season 12?

Chicago Fire spoilers now reveal whether fans will get to see firefighter Matthew Casey again.

Actor Jesse Spencer returned during the last season for a few episodes as Casey, filling in when Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide) took a leave of absence.

Having Casey back was a treat for Chicago Fire fans, and it also allowed the show some room to explore his relationship with paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Casey and Brett finally became a couple early in Season 10, but then he left to take care of the kids of a fallen firefighter.

Brettsey tried to make things work as a long-distance couple, but Casey being in Portland strained things for the pair.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple broke things off, but when Casey returned to lead an anti-terrorism group in Chicago, their feelings for each other surfaced again.

In the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale, Casey proposed to Brett, suggesting he was ready to spend his life with her.

Will Jesse Spencer play Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire Season 12?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Chicago Fire is experiencing a time jump in the new season.

This means details will be filled in through character dialogue rather than on-screen action.

“We love Matt Casey,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider when discussing Season 12.

“Jesse’s one of my all-time favorites, and we will see him again. There’s a Boden [Eamonn Walker] line in the premiere that’s, ‘Once you’ve been a part of 51, you’re always a part of 51.’ And I think that that speaks to this season quite a bit,” Andrea elaborated.

“And we will see Matt Casey again. Yes,” the showrunner concluded.

There you have it. Chicago Fire fans will see Matthew Casey again during Season 12. It doesn’t sound like he is part of the season premiere, but he may have some notable storylines during the upcoming episodes.

The video below serves as a reminder of when Chicago Fire fans last saw Brettsey on the small screen. It was a big moment, and it left viewers gasping for air.

Everyone has to tune in to the January 17 season premiere to find out how she answered that important question.

More news and notes from One Chicago

New Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes finally arrive on Wednesday, January 17.

It has been many months since the last new episodes debuted in Spring 2023, so there is much ground to cover.

Fans can still re-watch those season finales from last year by streaming episodes on Peacock. It’s highly recommended viewing due to the cliffhangers on each One Chicago show.

A new advertisement has Chicago Fire fans worried. It hints at the death of a fan-favorite character taking place.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.